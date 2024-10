Chandigarh: Union Minister and RPI(A) President Ramdas Athawale expressed his gratitude to the people of Haryana as he arrived at Chandigarh Airport on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-elect Nayab Singh Saini. Athawale highlighted the BJP’s significant achievement of securing a third consecutive term in Haryana and praised the leadership of Saini, who will be taking office for the second time.

“Nayab Singh Saini ji has been given the opportunity to become CM for the second time. BJP has won power for the third time here, which is a huge achievement. The people of Haryana have made excellent decisions, and I express my gratitude to them,” Athawale said.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place in Panchkula, with several high-profile political leaders expected to attend.