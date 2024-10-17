Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM today, HERE is list of his probable ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nayab Singh Saini with Amit Shah

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's top leadership, among others attending the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy. Saini on Wednesday met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula.

Months before the assembly polls, the BJP replaced Khattar with low-profile Saini, a decision that surprised many, but the BJP's gamble paid off with Saini leading the party to victory in the state elections. Saini's elevation from the Haryana BJP president to chief minister in March came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency following Khattar's tenure of nine-and-a-half years and attacks from a buoyant opposition on farmers' issues, unemployment, Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order. Days after Saini was brought in by the BJP, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, and later ahead of the assembly elections, effectively giving him only two months to shift the public perception.

Anil Vij who projected himself as the chief ministerial face is expected to get a plum Cabinet berth. Apart from this, Harvinder Kalyan and Ranbir Gangwa's names are being considered for the Speaker post and it is expected that Savitri Jindal, who has announced her support to the government may also be included in the list of ministers.

