Monsoon fury in Gurugram: Truck falls into massive crater as road caves in after heavy rain | Video Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall and Wazirabad tehsil 122 mm till 8.30 am, according to a statement issued by the district administration.

Gurugram:

A truck plunged into a large crater after heavy rainfall led to a road collapse, causing major traffic disruption in the area. A truck has been stuck in a ditch at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road since last night. The crater was formed when a part of the road caved in while the truck was travelling on it. The incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the area.

The road collapse was caused by heavy rainwater accumulation following an intense downpour in Gurugram. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 133 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours, with over 103 mm falling in a span of just 90 minutes. Nearby Wazirabad tehsil recorded 122 mm of rain during the same period.

Heavy rain brings Gurugram to a standstill

Intermittent overnight rain in Gurugram brought the city to a standstill on Thursday, with roads and several residential areas inundated and traffic gridlocked.

The Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and places near Basai and Golf Course Extension Road were left waterlogged by the downpour, which started on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The road in front of the parking lot near Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda road and roads in nearby colonies were also flooded, they said. Waterlogging was also reported from Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk and Sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 and 48.

