JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak resigns from all party posts ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

The Election Commission also announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 1 and results for both the polls will be declared on October 4.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Chandigarh
Updated on: August 16, 2024 18:41 IST
JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak, Haryana Assembly elections
Image Source : X/@ANOOPDHANAK JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has suffered a significant setback following the announcement of elections in Haryana. Anoop Dhanak, the party's MLA from Uklana and a former minister, has resigned from all his positions within the party. Dhanak, who previously served as a minister in the BJP-JJP coalition government, is known to be a close confidant of JJP's president Dushyant Chautala and his family. Dhanak's resignation is being viewed as a major blow to the party, especially given his strong ties with the leadership and his influential role within the party ranks. The reasons behind Dhanak's resignation remain unclear. 

More details to be added. 

