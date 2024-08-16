JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak resigns from all party posts ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ANOOPDHANAK JJP MLA Anoop Dhanak.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has suffered a significant setback following the announcement of elections in Haryana. Anoop Dhanak, the party's MLA from Uklana and a former minister, has resigned from all his positions within the party. Dhanak, who previously served as a minister in the BJP-JJP coalition government, is known to be a close confidant of JJP's president Dushyant Chautala and his family. Dhanak's resignation is being viewed as a major blow to the party, especially given his strong ties with the leadership and his influential role within the party ranks. The reasons behind Dhanak's resignation remain unclear.

More details to be added.