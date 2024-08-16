What happened in 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections? Know poll results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Assembly Elections

As the Election Commission of India on Friday (August 16) announced the date for the Haryana Assembly elections to be held on October 1, let's take a quick look at the political developments in the state during the 2019 elections, including who came to power and who played a backseat role.

Hung Assembly Verdict in 2019

The 2019 Haryana Assembly election resulted in a hung assembly, with no party securing a majority. The BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, where the majority mark is 46, while the Congress won 31 seats. However, Jat leader Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) emerged as a kingmaker, securing 10 seats. The JJP, which had broken away from the state's once-dominant regional party, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), due to family disputes, played a crucial role in the post-election scenario.

Initially, after the election results, which resulted in a hung assembly, there were concerns about who would form the government. However, the BJP, in coalition with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, staked their claim to form the government. On October 27, Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, with Dushyant Chautala taking the oath as Khattar's deputy.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Announcing the Assembly Election dates of Haryana, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "Assembly Elections will be held in one phase; voting on October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 4".

Jammu and Kashmir will also go to Assembly polls simultaneously, starting September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st. The results will be declared on the same date as of Haryana.