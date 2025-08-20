Haryana teacher death: Govt to hand over case to CBI for impartial probe, CM Saini assures justice Manisha's body was found in a field in Bhiwani on August 13. She had gone missing on August 11, after leaving school, purportedly to inquire about admission at a nursing college.

Bhiwani:

Assuring full justice in the case of the death of a 19-year-old teacher in the Bhiwani district of Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government will hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a fair and impartial probe.

This comes amid public outrage over the death of a 19-year-old teacher. Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Monday had continued to press for a CBI probe into the death.

Full justice will be ensured in this matter: CM

The 19-year-old playschool teacher, identified as Manisha, was found dead in a field in Singhani village, Bhiwani district, on August 13. She had been missing since August 11, after leaving school, purportedly to inquire about admission at a nearby nursing college.

In an X post, CM Saini said, "The state government and police administration are working with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family. I myself am continuously monitoring the reports of this case. Based on the family's demand, the Haryana government is going to hand over this case to the CBI for an impartial investigation. Full justice will be ensured in this matter."

Teacher died by suicide by ingesting poison: Police

Earlier on Monday, police claimed that, according to their investigation, the teenager died by suicide by ingesting poison.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said the note was found near Manisha's body in a bag, which also had her Aadhaar card and other documents. He also said that there was proof of Manisha buying insecticide. "In the viscera sample, the presence of insecticide has been confirmed in the body. So, there is self-purchase, there is a suicide note, there is poison in the body," he said.

Police also said that the post-mortem reports have ruled out the possibility of any sexual assault.

However, her father, Sanjay, in Bhiwani, rejected the finding and refused to cremate the body, demanding "justice. "The administration is saying that my daughter committed suicide. But I can say that she can never commit suicide. I want justice," Sanjay said.

Haryana teacher death case

Manisha (19), a play school teacher, was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village in Haryana's Bhiwani district on August 13. Her family alleged police delay in filing an FIR and refused to perform her last rites until the accused were arrested.

According to police, Manisha had left her school on August 11 to visit a nearby nursing college to inquire about admission but never returned home, leading to a frantic search by her family.

In the wake of public anger, Haryana CM Saini on Friday ordered the transfer of Bhiwani SP Manbir Singh and suspended five police officials, including Loharu SHO Ashok Kumar and ASI Shakuntala, for alleged negligence. Sumit Kumar, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Bhiwani SP.

