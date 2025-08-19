Mobile internet suspended as protests erupt in Haryana's Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri over teacher's death Protests in Haryana's Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri continue over the suspicious death of a 19-year-old teacher, prompting mobile internet suspensions and calls for a transparent police investigation.

New Delhi:

Haryana's Home Department has ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services—except voice calls—in the districts of Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri until 11 am on August 21. The move aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and curb public unrest following the tragic death of a 19-year-old playschool teacher, which has sparked widespread protests and demands for justice.

Timeline of events and police investigation

The victim, identified as Manisha, was reported missing on August 11. Two days later, her body was found near a canal in Singhani village, Bhiwani district. Initial police investigations concluded that the death was a suicide. The evidence supporting this theory includes a suicide note found with her belongings, video footage of her purchasing insecticide, and forensic confirmation of poison in her body. Two autopsies, including one conducted at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), ruled out foul play, stating that the injuries on her face were caused by scavenging animals post-mortem, not a throat slit as initially feared.

Family and villagers reject police findings

Despite the police's conclusion, Manisha's family and local villagers have vehemently rejected the suicide narrative. The victim's father has accused the police of delaying the registration of the missing person report, alleging initial negligence. The family also claims that a local committee pressured them into agreeing to the cremation. Manisha's father has since reversed his stance, publicly calling for justice and asking for public support.

Protests erupt in Bhiwani and surrounding areas

Public anger has led to large-scale protests, with villagers blocking roads and holding a 'panchayat' in solidarity with the victim's family. Candlelight marches and sit-ins at Dhingawa Mandi have amplified calls for a thorough investigation into Manisha's death. The protests have continued despite the police findings, with the community demanding accountability and transparency from local authorities.

Government response: Police transfers and suspensions

In response to growing unrest, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered the transfer of the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Bhiwani, Manbir Singh, and suspended five police officers, including a station house officer. The Haryana government has expressed its commitment to addressing public concerns and ensuring a transparent investigation into the incident.

Police investigation

Despite the police's conclusion that Manisha's death was a suicide, several key questions remain unanswered, fuelling public scepticism. The delayed revelation of the suicide note, the absence of an insecticide bottle at the scene, and the unexplained circumstances of how Manisha managed to travel two kilometres after ingesting poison have raised doubts. Furthermore, a missed call from her phone hours after her death has added to the growing suspicions. While Haryana's Inspector General of Police, Y Poorn, defended the investigation, explaining the minimal effects of poison on animals and the withholding of certain details to protect the investigation’s integrity, the family and protesters remain unsatisfied. Despite agreeing to proceed with the cremation, the family continues to demand justice, and with unresolved questions looming, the protests and public unrest are expected to persist until a transparent and thorough investigation is carried out.