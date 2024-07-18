Haryana government to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims

Follow us on Image Source : NAYAB SINGH SAINI (X) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday (July 17) said the victims will be provided free cashless treatment facility as well as compensation in hit-and-run accident cases. The time limit for the process of application of compensation and payment to the victims has also been fixed.

CM Saini announced a new scheme for road accident victims providing cashless treatment facilities and compensation. The Chief Minister told the media that under this scheme the expenditure will be borne from the Haryana Road Safety Fund.

“A district-level committee will also be formed to properly implement this scheme at the district level,” he said. He said an order for payment of compensation will be issued within 15 days of submission of the report by the Inquiry Commissioner.

“Compensation will also be paid within 15 days,’ the Chief Minister said.

In a press conference, Saini said that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified a scheme on February 25, 2022, for compensation for the victims of hit-and-run motor accidents. Following a similar pattern, the Haryana government will also provide cashless treatment facilities and compensation for the victims of road accidents, he said.

To provide immediate assistance to the accident victims, they will be taken to the nearest government or private hospital, and the government will bear the expenses from the Haryana Road Safety Fund, the chief minister said.

If the victim dies, the next of kin will receive the compensation, he said. A committee will also be formed to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the district level, he added.

Meanwhile, to resolve the issue of complex departmental permissions regarding soil disposal faced by the farmers and small traders, a portal of the Mines and Geology department was launched, Saini said. The farmers and small traders can obtain permits related to soil utilisation online. This will provide substantial relief to them, he added.

