Agniveers to get 10 per cent reservation in Haryana Police and mining guard jobs, announces CM Saini

The Haryana Government on Wednesday made an important announcement regarding the relaxation in the recruitment process of the state. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said the state government will provide a 10 per cent reservation to Agniveers in Haryana Police and mining guard jobs recruitment. There will also be a three-year age limit relaxation in Group C and D categories and a 5 per cent relaxation in the Group C categories. Additionally, interest-free loans of up to 5 lakh will be available for those starting their businesses.

Speaking at a press conference, Saini said, "We will provide these Agniveers with a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group B and C. In the case of the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be 5 years. The government will provide 5 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group C and 1 per cent horizontal reservation in Group B. If any industrial unit gives Agniveer a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month, then our government will give a subsidy of Rs 60,000 per annum to that industrial unit."

The decision was declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government just months before the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

The Agnipath scheme was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2022 to bring down the age profile of the Three Services. Under this scheme, Agniveer is deployed in the Indian Army for 4 years. Usually, the candidates within an age bracket of 17 and half years and 21 for four years get hired under this. According to the new order, 10 per cent of the horizontal reservations will be provided to Agniveers in Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden and SPO recruited by the state government.