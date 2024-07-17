Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini announces 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in constable, forest guard jobs

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in state services like police, forest guards and jail warden. He also announced age relaxation and other incentives.

CM Saini made these announcements while speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh. He said that in direct recruitment made by the state to the posts of constable, mining guards, forest guards, jail warden and special police officers, the state government would provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers.

Moreover, the CM said that in the recruitment for Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will be provided to Agniveers. "However, in the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years," Saini added.

CM Saini also stated that he has made provisions for a 5 per cent reservation for Agniveers in Group C recruitments, while the Agniveers who want to start their own work will be provided with financial assistance in the form of interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh.