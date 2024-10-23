Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Haryana government raises dearness allowance of govt employees, pensioners by 3 per cent

Haryana: Enhanced DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension of October and arrears for the months of July to September shall be paid in December.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chandigarh Updated on: October 23, 2024 17:22 IST
Haryana government raises DA of govt employees, Dearness Allowance, Haryana government raise, pensio
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana today (October 23) announced to hike the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners by three per cent effective from July 1.

"The dearness allowance and dearness relief payable to Haryana government employees and pensioners or family pensioners has been enhanced from 50 per cent to 53 per cent of the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2024," the order read.

Centre hikes DA by 3 percentage points for employees, pensioners

The Centre on October 16 increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percentage points effective from July 1 this year, benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of the Diwali festival.

The Union Cabinet has approved to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners by three percentage points of the basic pay/pension ahead of Diwali, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister also offered Diwali greetings to all central government employees and pensioners. The DA/DR hike will be effected from July 1, 2024, the minister informed.

Bus plunges into gorge in Haryana’s Panchkula, three injured

'Vikash Yadav is working for country, what can I say?': Mother expresses shock over FBI's charges

Haryana: CM Nayab Saini keeps 13 key portfolios, check who gets what in cabinet

'No prosecutions, mere eyewash': SC raps Punjab, Haryana over stubble burning for Delhi pollution

He also informed that the financial implication of this DA/DR hike is Rs 9,448 crore. Earlier in March this year, the government hiked DA/DR by 4 percentage points to 50 per cent from January 1, 2024.

The minister said that the DA hike is based on the 12-month average of All India Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners from July 1, 2024, representing an increase of three per cent (3%) over the existing rate of 50 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise, an official statement said.

