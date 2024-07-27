Haryana government issues new transfer and posting orders for IAS officers

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NAYABSAINIBJP Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during an event.

The Haryana government has issued new transfer and posting orders for 15 IAS officers, including seven deputy commissioners, which will take immediate effect. Additionally, two HCS officers received new posts. Sushil Sarwan, previously managing director of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., has been appointed as the deputy commissioner (DC) of Kurukshetra. Parth Gupta, the additional chief executive officer of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as the DC of Ambala.

New assignments for other DCs

Charkhi Dadri DC Mandeep Kaur is now the DC of Fatehabad.

Kurukshetra DC Shantanu Sharma has been transferred to Sirsa as the new DC.

Abhishek Meena has been posted as the DC of Rewari.

Rahul Narwal, the former DC of Fatehabad, is now the DC of Charkhi Dadri.

Harish Kumar Vashishth, who was the additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer in Jind, has been posted as the DC of Palwal.

Senior IAS officer assignments

Vijayendra Kumar, principal secretary of the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department and the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, has been given additional charge as principal secretary of the Human Resources Department.

D Suresh, previously the resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, is now the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Additional charges and new roles

A Mona Sreenivas, the additional resident commissioner at Haryana Bhawan and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, has been given additional charge as the chief executive officer of Faridabad Smart City Ltd.

Yash Garg, the DC of Panchkula and chief administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, has received additional responsibilities as managing director of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd and managing director of the Haryana Financial Corporation.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, the DC of Panipat, will also serve as director and special secretary of the State Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department.

Rahul Hooda, the DC of Rewari, has been posted as director and special secretary of the State Higher Education Department and director of the Technical Education Department.

Neha Singh, the DC of Palwal, has been posted as administrator of HSVP Panchkula and additional director of Urban Estate, Panchkula.

New HCS officer postings

Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers Mannat Rana and Vishwanatha have also received new posting orders.

