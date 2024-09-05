Haryana: CM Saini criticises Congress, says party exploiting athletes, farmers and youth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Days after Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi met Indian star athletes Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, sparking speculation about their possible entry into electoral politics ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday (September 5) criticized the opposition Congress for exploiting athletes, youth, farmers, and the poor for political gain.

Speaking to the media, the Haryana Chief Minister condemned the Congress for politicizing these groups without genuinely working for their benefit.

"Congress does politics in the name of athletes, youth, farmers, and the poor but has never done anything meaningful for them," he said. "It just exploits them," he added.

Speaking further, the Haryana Chief Minister expressed confidence about the BJP's prospects in winning the upcoming state elections. Saini expressed his belief that Haryana voters would once again support the party based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

"...The people of Haryana will vote for the BJP for the third time, and we will form the government with a strong majority. The double-engine government has done extensive work in the state," he remarked.

"It is PM Narendra Modi's vision to create a developed India by 2047, and I have full faith that the people of Haryana will support this vision and carry it forward with conviction. We are engaging with the people and sharing the accomplishments of our government. Congress and AAP are both corrupt parties, and their agenda is not to work for the welfare of the people but to indulge in corruption and fill their pockets," he added.

Notably, the BJP on Wednesday (September 4) released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for next month. In this list, the party has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa constituency while renominating 17 MLAs and eight ministers from their current constituencies. Additionally, the BJP has also included eight women candidates in its first list.

