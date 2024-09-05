Exclusive: Kiran Choudhry lauds BJP for pro-farmer policies, says compensation given on crops

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BJP leader Kiran Choudhry

Days ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Thursday (September 5) praised the party for making historic decisions in favor of farmers.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Rajya Sabha MP, emphasized that the BJP government in Haryana has taken several significant decisions, including those directly benefiting farmers. "These steps have positively changed the perception of farmers toward the BJP," she stated.





(This is a developing story. More details will be added)