Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Exclusive: Kiran Choudhry lauds BJP for pro-farmer policies, says compensation given on crops

BJP leader Kiran Choudhry, in an exclusive interview with India TV, commended the party for its pro-farmer policies, asserting that these decisions have reshaped farmers' views for the party.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Chandigarh Updated on: September 05, 2024 17:10 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE BJP leader Kiran Choudhry

Days ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, BJP leader Kiran Choudhry on Thursday (September 5) praised the party for making historic decisions in favor of farmers.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Rajya Sabha MP, emphasized that the BJP government in Haryana has taken several significant decisions, including those directly benefiting farmers. "These steps have positively changed the perception of farmers toward the BJP," she stated.


(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

