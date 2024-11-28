Senior IAS officer Arun Gupta to be Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini’s new Principal Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana: A major reshuffle has been made in the team of Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. All the administrative officials associated with former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's team have been dismissed, and a new team has been appointed in their place.

Senior IAS officer Arun Gupta will now be the Principal Secretary to CM Nayab Singh Saini. Additionally, Saket Kumar has been assigned the responsibility of Additional Principal Secretary.

Who is Arun Gupta?

Arun Kumar Gupta, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Saket Kumar, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been named Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, replacing Amit Kumar Agrawal from the 2003 batch. Gupta’s appointment fills a vacant post.

According to the transfer and posting orders issued late on Wednesday evening, Agrawal will now serve as the Commissioner of the Haryana Development and Panchayats Department, in addition to taking charge as Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. Another Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, Ashima Brar, has been transferred to the role of Director General of the Social Justice Department.

Yash Pal, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been appointed Deputy Principal Secretary to the Haryana CM.

Earlier, in October this year, the Haryana government had appointed former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM.