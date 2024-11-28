Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Senior IAS officer Arun Gupta to be Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini’s new Principal Secretary

Senior IAS officer Arun Gupta to be Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini’s new Principal Secretary

Haryana: IAS officer Yashpal, who was serving as the Director of the Urban Local Bodies Department and belongs to the 2011 batch, has been appointed as the Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Chandigarh
Published : Nov 28, 2024 13:03 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 13:18 IST
Haryana CM Nayab singh Saini, haryana government, Nayab singh Saini Principal Secretary, Senior IAS
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana: A major reshuffle has been made in the team of Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. All the administrative officials associated with former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's team have been dismissed, and a new team has been appointed in their place. 

Senior IAS officer Arun Gupta will now be the Principal Secretary to CM Nayab Singh Saini. Additionally, Saket Kumar has been assigned the responsibility of Additional Principal Secretary. 

Who is Arun Gupta?

Arun Kumar Gupta, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Saket Kumar, a 2005-batch IAS officer, has been named Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, replacing Amit Kumar Agrawal from the 2003 batch. Gupta’s appointment fills a vacant post.

India Tv - Haryana CM Nayab singh Saini, haryana government, Nayab singh Saini Principal Secretary, Senior IAS

Image Source : INDIA TV Major reshuffle made by Haryana government.

According to the transfer and posting orders issued late on Wednesday evening, Agrawal will now serve as the Commissioner of the Haryana Development and Panchayats Department, in addition to taking charge as Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. Another Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, Ashima Brar, has been transferred to the role of Director General of the Social Justice Department.

Related Stories
Vinesh Phogat faces criticism as MLA, 'missing posters' in Jhulana go viral

Vinesh Phogat faces criticism as MLA, 'missing posters' in Jhulana go viral

Schools to remain close in Gurugram, Faridabad today due to alarming air pollution levels

Schools to remain close in Gurugram, Faridabad today due to alarming air pollution levels

HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 out: Class 10th, 12th result announced at bseh.org, here's easy step

HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 out: Class 10th, 12th result announced at bseh.org, here's easy step

Haryana: Retired Air force official becomes victim of digital arrest, duped of Rs 5 lakh

Haryana: Retired Air force official becomes victim of digital arrest, duped of Rs 5 lakh

Yash Pal, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been appointed Deputy Principal Secretary to the Haryana CM.

Earlier, in October this year, the Haryana government had appointed former IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement