Haryana CM Nayab Saini refutes Rahul Gandhi's voter chori charge: 'Agenda-less Congress misleading nation' Nayab Singh Saini strongly rebutted Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charges in the Haryana assembly elections, saying the Congress leader and his party are misleading the nation with lies as they are left with no purpose.

New Delhi:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday issued a strong response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections 2024, calling them lies driven by frustration.

Saini said Gandhi was attempting to mislead the public and shift focus from the Congress party’s defeat, stating that the opposition had run out of genuine issues.

Rahul Gandhi is lying, Saini said. His family has governed this country for four generations, and yet he now relies on false claims to stay relevant. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have no real issues left, so they are trying to create confusion and mistrust among the people.

Rahul Gandhi's Haryana vote theft allegations

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kicked up another vote theft scam, this time claiming that the Haryana assembly polls were stolen and that around 25 lakh entries in the voter list were fake and that the Election Commission worked in collusion with the BJP to secure its victory.

At a press conference, Gandhi presented what he called 'The H files', asserting that there was a centralised plan to manipulate votes. He said that the photograph of a Brazilian model was used repeatedly in the electoral roll, appearing 22 times in 10 booths of the Rai assembly constituency under different names such as Seema, Sweety and Saraswati.

The BJP rejected the allegations as false and baseless, accusing Gandhi of attempting to deflect attention from his party’s loss and of casting doubt on the country’s democratic process. BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said that if there were any irregularities, they should have been reported formally to the Election Commission or challenged in court.

Election Commission officials also dismissed the claims, stating that no appeals were filed against the voter lists in Haryana.

Gandhi further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini are not legitimately in government, a charge strongly denied by the ruling party.