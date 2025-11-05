'Brazilian model voted as Seema, Sweety in Haryana': What Rahul Gandhi said in his fresh 'H-bomb' salvo Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections, claiming that a plan had been orchestrated to convert the Congress' victory into a BJP win.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the BJP over alleged electoral irregularities in Haryana, making a sensational claim that a "Brazilian model" was allegedly voted as "Seema", "Sweety" and others in the state's voter list, a remark he dubbed as part of his new "H-bomb" (Haryana bomb) revelations. Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes. Who is this lady?...She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names.That means this is a centralised operation. The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana..."

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 55,48,800 votes (39.94%) in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, while the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance got 54,64,975 votes with a vote share of 39.34%. The difference between the two was just 83,825 votes (0.60%). The BJP won 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi say in his fresh 'H-bomb' salvo

Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections, claiming that a plan had been orchestrated to convert the Congress' victory into a BJP win.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that 25 lakh votes were "stolen." According to him, this figure includes 5.21 lakh duplicate voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

He said that one in eight voters in the Haryana electoral list is fake.

Questioning the Election Commission and the integrity of the democratic process, he said that the future of India's youth, particularly Gen Z, was being "destroyed" due to the manipulation of elections and institutions. "I want the young people, GenZ of India, to understand this clearly because this is about your future...I am questioning the EC, democractic process in India so I am doing it with 100% proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory into a loss...Please notice the smile on his (CM Nayab Saini) face and notice the 'vyavastha' that he is talking about. This is 2 days after the election, when everybody is saying that the Congress is sweeping the elections," said the Congress leader.

He further claimed that one individual was found to have 223 votes across two booths using the same photograph. The Congress leader alleged that this is the reason why the Election Commission (EC) destroys CCTV footage after elections.

Rahul also claimed that there are 1.24 lakh voters with fake photos in the Haryana electoral list and questioned why the EC has not removed duplicate voters, despite having the software and technology to identify and delete them.

The Congress leader added that, ahead of the assembly polls, 3.5 lakh voters were deleted from the Haryana voter list, calling the move an attempt to manipulate the outcome in favour of the ruling party.

Rahul further alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is lying to the people of India regarding claims made about homeless voters.

He also accused the BJP of large-scale electoral malpractice, asserting that thousands of people linked to the BJP voted in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that a systematic method has been adopted to "kill" the Constitution and Indian democracy.

He further claimed that the Election Commission is in partnership with the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of having "destroyed" the electoral process. Rahul said this is the reality of Indian democracy today.

