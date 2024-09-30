Haryana Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi’s big promises for farmers, women ahead of voting

Follow us on Image Source : X/INC Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed a party poll rally in Naraingarh, Ambala in election-bound Haryana. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhupinder Hooda and other senior party leaders were present at the event related to Congress' "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra".

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said PM Modi does not want to waive off farmers' loans. "I want to say if you (PM) can't waive off farmers loan, loans to corporates should also not be waived off," he added.

The LoP Lok Sabha promised that his government would waive off farmers' loans.

"Under the Mahila Shakti Yojana, Rs 2,000 every month in the bank accounts of women will be deposited. LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500. We will re-implement the old pension scheme for social security and Rs 6,000 every month will go into the bank accounts of widows, elderly people and disabled people. Guaranteed MSP will be given," promised Gandhi.

Meanwhile, as the Congress is looking to go all out to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, party leader Rahul Gandhi started campaigning in the state, covering several districts, in what is likely to take the shape of a "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra.".

Gandhi will also cover Yamunanagar district on Monday and a few more places in Ambala, where party workers will welcome him at various points, before he moves on to Saha and then to Kurukshetra district, including Ladwa, from where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the election.

At the Assandh rally on Thursday, Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment and accused him of "systematically" destroying the system of employment in the country. The Congress leader also exuded confidence that his party would sweep the Haryana polls.

(With agencies inputs)​

Also read: Shah slams Kharge for dragging PM into his ill health: 'May he live to see creation of Viksit Bharat by 2047'