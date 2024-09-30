Shah slams Kharge for dragging PM into his ill health: 'May he live to see creation of Viksit Bharat by 2047'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah (right), and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (left)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (September 30) lambasted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “distasteful and disgraceful” remark regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition “unncessarily dragged” PM Modi into his personal health issues and he has “outperformed himself” and his party leaders by doing so.

What had Kharge said on PM Modi?

The Home Minister’s remarks came a day after the Congress president fell ill while addressing a poll rally in J-K’s Kathua and almost fainted. He had to be attended to by the security personnel and party leaders nearby. He had then said, “We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power”.

Amit Shah slams Kharge over ‘disgraceful’ remark

Shah lashed out at Kharge for the “bitter display of spite” and said that it only goes on to show how much Congress hates and fears PM Modi.

“Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power. It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly,” Shah posted on X.

Adding more to his tweet, Shah said prayed for a long and healthy life of Kharge and wished that he continues to live to “see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047”.

“As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Shah tweeted.

PM Modi dials Kharge

In a gentle gesture amid political heat during the ongoing Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir and upcoming polls in Haryana, PM Modi spoke to Kharge to enquire about his health after the latter fell ill at the rally.

