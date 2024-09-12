Haryana polls: BJP faces rebellion in Mahendragarh as Ram Bilas Sharma enters race against official candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Disgruntled BJP leader Ram Bilas Sharma (L) has filed his nomination against the party's official candidate Kanwar Singh Yadav (R).

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: The Haryana BJP is grappling with internal discord and an unusual predicament as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections. The Mahendragarh seat has emerged as a focal point of interest due to an unexpected turn of events involving BJP leaders who jumped the gun by filing their nominations before the official candidate list was released.

Two prominent figures, Ram Bilas Sharma, a former MLA, and Kailash Chand, an RSS worker, filed their nominations for the Mahendragarh seat as BJP candidates well in advance. However, in a surprising move, neither of their names appeared on the BJP’s official list announced on Thursday. Instead, the party has chosen to field Kanwar Singh Yadav as its candidate for this crucial seat. The Mahendragarh seat is now set for an intriguing contest, reflective of the broader tensions within the party's state unit.

As Thursday (September 12) being the last day to file nominations for the polls, all eyes are on Ram Bilas Sharma and Kailash Chand to see their next steps after being sidelined by the BJP in the Mahendragarh seat. Sources suggest that Sharma, a seasoned politician with five terms as an MLA, is likely to contest the upcoming elections as an Independent candidate. Meanwhile, Chand could be the backup candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP's decision to deny a ticket to Ram Bilas Sharma is being viewed as a significant development within the party. Sharma, a prominent Brahmin leader and a key figure in the BJP, had served as a Minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government from 2014 to 2019. Sharma also served as the BJP's Haryana unit president, however, lost his seat in the 2019 Assembly elections. Despite his stature, Sharma was not included in the candidate list, a move that has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the party's internal dynamics.

Ram Bilas Sharma's record in Haryana Assembly elections

WON LOST

1982 2019

1987 2009

1991 2005

1996 2000

2014 1977

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh backs Sharma

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has come in support of Sharma, saying he was the man who made the BJP visible on the ground in Haryana. "Either party gives a ticket or not, they have no right to humiliate senior leaders like Ram Bilas Sharma. When I was in Congress, the BJP in Haryana was known because of Ram Bilas. He became MLA from Mahendergarh five times, and this was not an easy task. How many people in the Haryana BJP have become MLAs five times? A campaign has been launched to tarnish his image," Rao added.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

