Haryana Assembly elections: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi enters poll fray, files nomination from Faridabad

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the NIT assembly segment in Faridabad on Monday (September 9). Notably, he is also an accused in the Nuh violence case which occurred last year in July. In an official statement, District Election Officer Vikram Singh confirmed that Bajrangi has filed his nomination as an independent from NIT Faridabad seat.

Bajrangi, the founder of the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a history marked by controversy. He is notably accused in the Nuh violence case, which erupted in July last year after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob. Bajrangi's involvement in such incidents has kept him in the spotlight, raising concerns about his activities and affiliations.

Bajrang's involvement in Nuh case

Last year in August, Bajrangi was arrested over a provocative speech by the Nuh police. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many injured in the violence that erupted on July 31 last year in Nuh and spread to other areas of the state. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson. In July this year, three cases were registered against Bajrangi in Faridabad.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

