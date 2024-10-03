Haryana assembly elections: AAP's Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress in pre-poll setback

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCHARYANA Haryana polls: AAP's Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress.

Pounding a major blow to AAP ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, party member from Nilokheri (reserved) seat Amar Singh has joined the Congress. Singh on Wednesday, as a member of the party, said only the Congress could defeat the BJP government, which he claimed was unfair to farmers, women, Dalits and minorities.

Singh has formally introduced himself to Congress leadership

Singh was formally inducted into Parliament by Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. Bajwa congratulated Singh’s team and noted his popularity among the Sikhs in Nilokheri. Singh has promised full support to Congress candidate Dharmapal Gondar from Nilokheri.

AAP faces multiple biases ahead of elections

The development comes after similar suspensions in the past, with AAP's Faridabad candidate Pravesh Mehta joining the BJP in September. Despite being a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, AAP is contesting the Haryana polls after alliance talks with Congress failed.

Singh describes BJP injustice as oppression

Singh justified his decision by saying that contesting as an AAP candidate would have split the vote, which would help the BJP. He stressed that the main objective was to oust the BJP government, which he alleged was unfair to communities.

