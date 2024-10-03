Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana assembly elections: AAP's Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress in pre-poll setback

Haryana assembly elections: AAP's Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress in pre-poll setback

In a major pre-poll setback for AAP ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh has joined the Congress. Singh criticised BJP’s governance, emphasising Congress as the only party capable of defeating them.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chandigarh Updated on: October 03, 2024 9:14 IST
AAP Amar Singh
Image Source : X/@INCHARYANA Haryana polls: AAP's Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress.

Pounding a major blow to AAP ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, party member from Nilokheri (reserved) seat Amar Singh has joined the Congress. Singh on Wednesday, as a member of the party, said only the Congress could defeat the BJP government, which he claimed was unfair to farmers, women, Dalits and minorities.

Singh has formally introduced himself to Congress leadership

Singh was formally inducted into Parliament by Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. Bajwa congratulated Singh’s team and noted his popularity among the Sikhs in Nilokheri. Singh has promised full support to Congress candidate Dharmapal Gondar from Nilokheri.

AAP faces multiple biases ahead of elections

The development comes after similar suspensions in the past, with AAP's Faridabad candidate Pravesh Mehta joining the BJP in September. Despite being a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, AAP is contesting the Haryana polls after alliance talks with Congress failed.

Singh describes BJP injustice as oppression

Singh justified his decision by saying that contesting as an AAP candidate would have split the vote, which would help the BJP. He stressed that the main objective was to oust the BJP government, which he alleged was unfair to communities.

Also read | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: CCTV cameras to be installed in over 1,500 polling stations of Gurugram

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement