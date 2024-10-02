Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: CCTV cameras to be installed in over 1,500 polling stations of Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : CEO HARYANA (X) CCTV cameras to be installed in 1,507 polling stations of Gurugram.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: To ensure surveillance of the voting process during the Assembly elections, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in all 1,507 polling stations in Gurugram and a control room will be set up in the auditorium of the Mini Secretariat complex.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said that voting will be held on Saturday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1,507 polling stations in Badshahpur, Sohna, Gurgaon and Pataudi Assembly constituencies of the district.

2 CCTV cameras to be installed at critical booths

"Two CCTV cameras each will be installed at 257 critical booths in the district to record the poll process. If anyone tries to disrupt the voting system, it will be recorded on CCTV and strict action will be taken against the erring person immediately," Yadav said.

Three more booths have been added in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency with the permission of the Election Commission of India. Now, Badshahpur houses 521 polling booths here. Apart from this, the Gurgaon Assembly constituency has 435 booths, Sohna (292) and Pataudi (259).

"Election officers of all four Assembly constituencies can also view any booth through webcasting in their control rooms," Yadav said.

Cops deployed in plain clothes for surveillance

"Security personnel in plain clothes have been deployed to keep a close tab on illegal activity during the elections, which includes illegal cash transactions and liquor distribution," police said.

Over 14 lakh people are expected to exercise their right to franchise in the upcoming elections in the Gurgaon district. The counting of the votes will be held on October 8 (Tuesday).