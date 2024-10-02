225 paramilitary forces, 60,000 security personnel: How Haryana gears up for Assembly polls on Oct 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

With just 3 days left for the assembly elections in the state, Haryana is gearing up for the polls on October 5 with tight security. 225 paramilitary companies and 60,000 security personnel have been deployed for the elections, officials told news agency ANI. As per the DGP Haryana, 11,000 SPOs (Special Police Officers) are also stationed ahead of the elections. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said that the highest amount of money was recovered in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ambala in the state.

Haryana Assembly Election: Full schedule

"Over 60 crore rupees have been recovered across Haryana. The Nuh area has been identified as highly sensitive. In Nuh, 13 paramilitary companies have been deployed," Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said.

Recently, Haryana police seized 27,000 litres of liquor and uncovered a fake liquor factory as well. DGP Kapoor further appealed to the public to vote in large numbers. "Democracy requires public cooperation," he added.

Control rooms set up to monitor webcasting

In the meantime, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, announced that for the upcoming Assembly elections, state, district, and assembly control rooms have been set up to monitor webcasting at polling stations.

Pankaj Agarwal reviewed the election arrangements and confirmed that the Election Commission of India will also oversee the process through webcasting.

Take a look at other arrangements

Agarwal warned that polling agents will only be permitted to participate in authorised activities on polling day. Any involvement in prohibited activities will result in strict legal action. Detailed guidelines have been issued to ensure compliance, he added.

Agarwal stressed the importance of vigilance at checkpoints to prevent the transportation of illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and weapons during the election period. He called on district monitoring teams to intensify their efforts.