Haryana: 12-year-old student sent bomb threat e-mail to school

A 12-year-old student of Gurugram's Shriram Millennium school sent bomb threat e-mail to the school hoping for the classes to shift online. As per the police, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime (South) police station and the student was identified via tracing the mail. The Gurugram police spokesperson said a complaint was received on December 18 where a person from the school informed the school of receiving a bomb threat on their email.

Intend to shift to online classes

The police have informed that the boy sent e-mail to the school hoping for online classes. The investigations in the threat e-mail case led to the 12-year-old boy and upon questioning he told that he is a student of the same school and he had sent the e-mail with the intention of prompting the school to switch to online classes.

'He did not understand the gravity of his action'

According to the spokesperson, the boy had mistakenly sent the mail without understanding the gravity of it. "He said that he had mistakenly sent the mail without understanding the gravity of his actions. The student is cooperating with the investigation and a probe is underway", the spokesperson said.

8 schools in Delhi, Noida & Gurugram get bomb threat

Last week, as many as eight schools in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram received bomb threats. The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call regarding the threat around 6.09 am from Delhi Public School, R K Puram.

Five more schools, including Amity International Schools in Pushp Vihar and Mayur Vihar, Amity International School in Gurugram's sectors 43 and 46, Amity Institute of Social Sciences in Noida, Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, and Gyan Bharti School in Saket received the email from the same sender at 1.47 am on Saturday morning.

However, the police did not find anything strong upon investigating the threats. In December, at least three major incidents were reported where schools received bomb threats.

On Friday last week, at least 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. Prior to that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday.

