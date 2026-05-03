Gurugram: Man tries to end his life after killing wife and four children

Gurugram:

In a shocking incident, a man attempted to end his life after allegedly killing five members of his family inside his home in Gurugram’s Wazirpur village, police said on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday night and came to light when the man’s brother returned home at around 9.30 pm and found all family members lying unconscious on the first floor. He quickly took them to a hospital, but doctors declared the woman and the four children dead.

The man, identified as Nazim, survived after allegedly attempting suicide by slitting his wrists. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh and runs a hair salon. The deceased have been identified as his wife Nazma (35) and their children Iqra (14), Shifa (11), Aaram (9) and Khatija (6).

According to a senior police officer, Nazim told investigators that the family did not wish to live. However, police have not yet established the exact cause or motive behind the deaths.

Authorities are currently examining whether the victims were poisoned or strangled. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

"The cause behind the incident is not clear yet. Whether Nazim killed his wife and children by poisoning or strangling them is a matter of investigation. We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and are investigating all angles," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Naveen Sharma.

Man dies after killing live-in partner in Mathura

In another incident, a man allegedly killed his live-in partner before taking his own life in Mathura. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Durgapuram Colony area of Vrindavan.



The deceased have been identified as Subhash Thakur and Radhika. According to police, the couple had been in a live-in relationship for the last two years. Radhika, who was a divorcee, had been sharing a rented room with Thakur.

The relationship had recently become strained after Radhika sought legal action against Thakur. Circle Officer (Sadar) Preetam Pal Singh stated that she had filed a police report only a few days ago, accusing Thakur of stalking and molestation following a disagreement. It is believed that Thakur, enraged by the police complaint, strangled Radhika to death on her bed before hanging himself.

The matter came to light when Radhika’s sister, Anita, became concerned after her repeated phone calls went unanswered. She reached out to the neighbours and asked them to check on the flat. After peering through a window, the neighbours spotted a body and quickly alerted the local authorities.

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