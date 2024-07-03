Faridabad Police arrests five accused in murder of Congress leader's brother

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Haryana Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of the Congress leader's brother, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Singh (48), Virender alias Billu (40), Ramesh (42), Pradeep alias Kalu (34), and Sandeep alias Sandy. While Vijay and Billu are a residents of village Kot, Sandy is a resident of SGM Nagar in Faridabad.

What is the case?

Revealing details of the case, ACP crime Aman Yadav said the incident occurred on Sunday night when Congress leader Jyotender Bhadana's brother Kunal Bhadana (32), a resident of Nawada Koh village was shot dead by the assailants over rivalry.

According to police, an argument broke out between Pradeep and Bhadana's friend Rohit over the phone on June 29. They both hurled abuses at each other. The police further said that the next day Pradeep got Vijay and Rohit got Kunal on a conference call and both sides hurled abuses at each other.

The ACP said, "Vijay Singh with his brother Virendra and other associates Sandeep, Pradeep, and Ramesh went to Masjid Chowk in his car where Kunal and others were standing." "An altercation broke out between the two parties at Masjid Chowk, and Vijay Singh shot Kunal Bhadana. He died in hospital", the ACP added.

FIR lodged after Congress leader's complaint

The FIR was lodged at the Dabua police station after Jyotender Bhadana filed a complaint. Accordingly, the accused were arrested while further investigations were underway.

In his complaint, the Congress leader had said, "After getting information from my brother’s friend, I rushed to the spot. I saw Billu holding my brother’s hand while Vijay shot him in the chest. They then fled in their Swift car. With the help of others, I took Kunal to Asian Hospital in Sector 21-A for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival."

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Haryana: Two inmates, accused under POCSO Act, die by suicide in Nuh jail; families allege foul play