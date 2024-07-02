Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana: Two inmates, accused under POCSO Act, die by suicide in Nuh jail; families allege foul play

Haryana: Two inmates, accused under POCSO Act, die by suicide in Nuh jail; families allege foul play

The two deceased inmates were arrested in different cases under POCSO Act on June 29. Both of them died by suicide on Tuesday, the police said.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Nuh (Haryana) Published on: July 02, 2024 22:57 IST
Nuh jail, haryana
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Two inmates allegedly died by suicide in Nuh jail, the police said on Tuesday (July 2). The duo were found hanging with ropes in the bathroom of the jail barrack on Monday night, they added. Both of them were arrested in different cases under POCSO Act on June 29. The family members of both deceased, who gathered outside the jail after receiving information about the incident, alleged foul play, however, the jail administration rejected the allegations.

According to the police, the inmates were identified as Narayan (22), a resident of Khalilpur village in Rajasthan's Alwar district and Vakeel (23), a resident of Ransika village in Haryana's Palwal district.

Cases against the deceased inmates

An FIR under POCSO Act was registered against Narayan and two others at Pinangwan police station on April 11. Similarly, an FIR was registered against Vakeel and three others at Pinangwan police station on April 21. On June 30, both the accused were sent to jail after being produced in a Nuh court, said police.

"Both the inmates committed suicide. In the presence of duty magistrate, the bodies were handed over to the police," said Jail Superintendent Bimla.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement