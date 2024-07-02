Haryana: Two inmates, accused under POCSO Act, die by suicide in Nuh jail; families allege foul play

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Two inmates allegedly died by suicide in Nuh jail, the police said on Tuesday (July 2). The duo were found hanging with ropes in the bathroom of the jail barrack on Monday night, they added. Both of them were arrested in different cases under POCSO Act on June 29. The family members of both deceased, who gathered outside the jail after receiving information about the incident, alleged foul play, however, the jail administration rejected the allegations.

According to the police, the inmates were identified as Narayan (22), a resident of Khalilpur village in Rajasthan's Alwar district and Vakeel (23), a resident of Ransika village in Haryana's Palwal district.

Cases against the deceased inmates

An FIR under POCSO Act was registered against Narayan and two others at Pinangwan police station on April 11. Similarly, an FIR was registered against Vakeel and three others at Pinangwan police station on April 21. On June 30, both the accused were sent to jail after being produced in a Nuh court, said police.

"Both the inmates committed suicide. In the presence of duty magistrate, the bodies were handed over to the police," said Jail Superintendent Bimla.