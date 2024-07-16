Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Haryana today, second time in two weeks as BJP eyes third term

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Haryana on Tuesday (July 16), in his second visit to the state in the over two weeks. He will visit Mahendragarh today where he will address a meeting of the backward classes. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will address the Backward Classes Samman Sammelan," Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli posted on X on Monday. The event will be held in Mahendragarh's Pali.

During the past 10 years, the BJP has reaped good electoral gains in Ahirwal belt in south Haryana in which Mahendragarh falls. In the recently held Lok Sabha polls too, while Congress wrested five of the 10 seats from the BJP, it failed to defeat the ruling party in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Gurugram parliamentary constituencies.

BJP to contest Haryana Assembly Elections on its own

On June 29, when Shah was in the state the last time, he had addressed the BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party’s extended state executive at Panchkula, during which he announced that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly polls alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and would not forge an alliance with any party.

Shah had exuded confidence that the party would come back to power in the state with full majority for its third consecutive term.

Last month, Chief Minister Saini had also addressed a gathering at 'OBC Morcha Sarv Samaj Samrasta Sammelan' held in Gurugram.

In that event, Saini had announced an increase in annual income limit for creamy layer from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, while maintaining that it will provide "significant benefits" in employment for the OBC category.

(With PTI inputs)

