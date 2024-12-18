Air pollution: Gurugram Schools to hold classes in hybrid mode as DC orders implementation of GRAP 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police officials on Haryana roads to ensure implementation of GRAP 4.

The GRAP 4 (Graded Response Action Plan) to curb air pollution was imposed in Gurugram, Haryana. Gurugram DC Ajay Kumar Tuesday ordered officials to strictly implement the restrictions of GRAP 4.

Classes in hybrid mode in schools

According to GRAP 4 order, many restrictions have been imposed, including change in office timings of government employees, work from home in private institutions, classes in hybrid mode in schools, ban on construction and demolition activities.

In compliance with the restrictions of GRAP 4, instructions were given to conduct classes in hybrid mode in all schools except classes 10th and 12th.

"Under the restrictions of GRAP 4, there will be a ban on public and private construction and demolition activities including highways and flyovers in the district. There will be a ban on vehicles carrying construction material on unpaved roads. There will be a ban on burning garbage in the open, use of polythene and polluting substances will also be banned," read the order.

Working time changed

The employees in all government offices will come to the office at 9:30 in the morning and will render their services till 5:30 in the evening. In all municipal bodies, the timings would be from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The Authorities issued an advisory for all private institutions to work from home till further orders.

Gurugram's Vikas Sadan on Wednesday recorded 404 AQI which falls in the 'Severe category'.

(With PTI inputs)

