Gujarat: 'Vikas Saptah' celebration in honour of ex-chief minister Narendra Modi | Check key activities

Follow us on Image Source : X Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Gujarat government has been celebrating a ‘Vikas Saptah’ (Development Week) starting October 7, the date on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the state’s 14th chief minister in 2001. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government said Gujarat will celebrate ‘Vikas Saptah’ every year.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the proposal to celebrate October 7-15 as 'Vikas Saptah' at the cabinet meeting.

State minister Rushikesh Patel, "The cabinet also decided to provide the old pension scheme and other benefits to over 60,000 employees appointed on a fixed pay basis before April 1, 2005."

‘Vikas Walks’ at 23 locations in Gujarat

During the 'Vikas Saptah', events like cultural presentations by local artists will be organised and ‘Vikas Walks’ will be conducted at 23 locations, including the Statue of Unity and Surat Diamond Bourse, known for their development achievements over the past 23 years, Patel said.

What are the purposes of 'Vikas Saptah'?



“To celebrate and highlight the multifaceted development journey and the success of good governance under Modiji, a Vikas Saptah will be celebrated every year in the state from October 7 to October 15,” Patel said.

During the weeklong celebrations, citizens will have the opportunity to share their experiences regarding Modi's governance initiatives and their impact on social life through social and digital media using the hashtag #VikasSaptah, the minister said.

“Development-themed essay competitions will also be organised in schools and colleges as part of comprehensive plans to engage students and youth during this development week,” Patel said.

A ‘Bharat Vikas Pratigya’ (pledge for development of India) will be taken to encourage public participation in the development process, he added.

Several development projects worth over Rs 3,500 crore will be launched during this period, Patel said.

“As the then chief minister, Modi chose not to govern traditionally but instead focused on policy-driven governance that addressed public issues, fostering comprehensive development in the industrial, agricultural, and service sectors, thereby making Gujarat a model of development,” he said.

The 23 years of advancement under Modi's leadership has solidified Gujarat’s global reputation as “the epitome of development”, he said.

Modi laid the foundation of Gujarat's development on “Urja Shakti, Jal Shakti, Gyan Shakti, Jan Shakti, and Raksha Shakti, propelling the state on the path of progress”, he said.

Patel said that a committee of the cabinet formed by the CM held marathon meetings with the stakeholders after which various issues of several employees were amicably resolved.

“Employees appointed on fixed pay before April 1, 2005, were not eligible for retirement and other benefits as per the terms of the appointment and written undertakings by them. Despite this, the state government has agreed in principle to provide an old pension scheme and other benefits to more than 60,000 such employees,” he said.

The decision is estimated to cost the government exchequer over Rs 200 crore, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: RG Kar case: Junior medics' indefinite hunger strike gets support from more senior doctors | Check key demands