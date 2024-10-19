Man beaten to death by mob over suspicion of being thief in Gujarat's Vadodara

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, a 30-year-old man lost his life, and his accomplice sustained injuries after being thrashed by an angry mob in Vadodara, Gujarat. According to the information released, the incident occurred near a police station in the Varasiya locality around midnight when three individuals on a two-wheeler were intercepted by locals questioning their presence in the area so late at night. When the trio attempted to flee, the mob allegedly caught two of them and assaulted them, resulting in one death and the other sustaining injuries.

Incident Details:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya stated that the trio had arrived in the area on a stolen two-wheeler and were allegedly roaming for a potential robbery victim. However, locals confronted them, questioning their presence at such a late hour. When they tried to escape, two of them were caught and beaten by the crowd.

"Three individuals were riding a stolen motorcycle. They parked the vehicle and walked together when some people asked what they were doing there so late at night. As they attempted to flee, two were caught and beaten by the mob," the DCP said.

Police Personnel Injured:

Further details revealed that when the police arrived at the scene to intervene, three officers sustained injuries while trying to disperse the mob.

Regarding the identity of the individuals, the DCP confirmed that Shahbaj Pathan (30) was declared dead, while his accomplice Akram Tiliyawada (20) was undergoing treatment.

The official mentioned, while Pathan had ten theft cases registered against him, Tiliyawada had seven. Both were also booked under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. "The third man, Shahid Sheikh, who escaped, has three cases against him and was also booked under PASA," the officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)

