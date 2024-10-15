Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Man dies of heart attack while working out in gym | WATCH

Gujarat: Man dies of heart attack while working out in gym | WATCH

A tragic incident in Surat saw local businessman Dwarkadas Maru suffer a fatal heart attack while exercising at a gym, raising concerns about health risks during physical activity.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 14:15 IST
Working out in gym turns fatal for man as he dies of heart
Image Source : INDIA TV Working out in gym turns fatal for man as he dies of heart attack.

In a shocking incident, a man suffered a fatal heart attack while working out at a gym in Surat, highlighting the risks associated with physical fitness routines. The unfortunate event was captured on CCTV, revealing the moments leading up to the tragedy.

The victim, identified as Dwarkadas Maru, a local textile businessman, appeared to be in good health as he exercised alongside others in the gym. In the video footage, he is seen engaging in his workout normally until he suddenly collapses. The impact caused him to fall from the treadmill and hit the floor.

Immediately, fellow gymgoers rushed to his aid in an attempt to revive him. Despite their efforts, including administering CPR for approximately five minutes, he could not be revived. Emergency services were contacted, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Medical professionals later confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.

This incident raises concerns about the health risks individuals may face during physical activity, particularly in high-intensity environments. While exercise is essential for maintaining good health, individuals must be aware of their physical condition and consult healthcare professionals before engaging in strenuous workouts. 

The sudden loss of Dwarkadas Maru has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing their condolences to his family. As discussions continue about health and safety in fitness, this tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of listening to one’s body and seeking medical advice when necessary.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement