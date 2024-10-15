Gujarat: Man dies of heart attack while working out in gym | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Working out in gym turns fatal for man as he dies of heart attack.

In a shocking incident, a man suffered a fatal heart attack while working out at a gym in Surat, highlighting the risks associated with physical fitness routines. The unfortunate event was captured on CCTV, revealing the moments leading up to the tragedy.

The victim, identified as Dwarkadas Maru, a local textile businessman, appeared to be in good health as he exercised alongside others in the gym. In the video footage, he is seen engaging in his workout normally until he suddenly collapses. The impact caused him to fall from the treadmill and hit the floor.

Immediately, fellow gymgoers rushed to his aid in an attempt to revive him. Despite their efforts, including administering CPR for approximately five minutes, he could not be revived. Emergency services were contacted, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Medical professionals later confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.

This incident raises concerns about the health risks individuals may face during physical activity, particularly in high-intensity environments. While exercise is essential for maintaining good health, individuals must be aware of their physical condition and consult healthcare professionals before engaging in strenuous workouts.

The sudden loss of Dwarkadas Maru has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing their condolences to his family. As discussions continue about health and safety in fitness, this tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of listening to one’s body and seeking medical advice when necessary.