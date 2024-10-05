Gujarat: Airport, including in Vadodara, Ahmedabad receives bomb threat through email, FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vadodara Airport

The authorities at the Vadodara airport received a bomb threat email, which later turned out to be a hoax as the police conducted a thorough search of the premises, police said on Saturday. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Vadodara's Harni airport received the threat email on Friday morning.

After the mail was received, a search was carried out by the police, fire brigade, bomb disposal squad and dog squad, an official said. Providing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya said the email was sent from the email id "generalshiva76@rediffmail.com".

Email contained list of airports

The email contained a list of airports, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhuj in Gujarat, but did not specify the location of the bomb. DCP Momaya said, "The threat was general for all airports listed in the email. The airport premises and the funnel area were searched, and the bomb threat was found to be a hoax."

FIR registered

The official added that a first information report (FIR) was registered at Harni police station under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). "I have tickled their ego and have frustrated them! Hahahaha! Result? Boom, boom and bangs! Big big bangs!! Hohohohohoho! No stopping, no escape! Let the games begin! Jai Mahakal, Jai Ma Adishakti!," the email read.

Jaipur Airport receives threat mail

Earlier Friday, the CISF deployed at the Jaipur Airport also received a bomb threat email. Giving details, Jaipur Airport SHO Sandeep Basera said the mail was sent by an unknown person at 2.15 pm to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday afternoon. "Dekh lenge. Hum majboot desh se takra lenge (Will see. We will take a strong country head-on)," this is written in the mail, he said.

Basera said there is no threat of bombing any plane or airport in the mail. As a precautionary measure, security has been tightened at the airport, the SHO said, adding that suspicious persons are being monitored at the airport.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Gujarat: Three die as truck rams into tractor carrying devotees in Kutch district