Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
  Gujarat: Three die as truck rams into tractor carrying devotees in Kutch district

Gujarat road accident: The police official said that all the victims were travelling by the tractor and belonged to Khakhrechi village in Morbi district.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kutch (Gujarat) Updated on: October 02, 2024 17:10 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three die as truck rams into tractor in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Gujarat road accident: At least two women and a child died and 11 others sustained injuries after a truck hit a tractor carrying people returning from pilgrimage in Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday, police said. The tractor, carrying devotees returning from Ashapura Mata temple at Mata No Madh in Lakhpat taluka, was hit by the speeding trailer truck from behind.

Two women and a nine-year-old boy were killed on the spot. Of 11 persons who were injured, the condition of three was serious, said an official of Samakhiali police station.

Further probe was on, the official added. More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
