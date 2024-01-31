Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Surat airport declared as international airport a month after PM Modi inaugurated its new terminal

Surat airport declared as international airport a month after PM Modi inaugurated its new terminal

Last year in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat. As the gateway to the Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should be reflected.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Surat Updated on: January 31, 2024 17:29 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

Gujarat's Surat airport was declared an international airport after the Government of India issued a notification about the elevation on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet on December 15 approved the proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport.

"This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region," an official release said.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Elevating Surat airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said.

Surat airport gets new terminal in December

Surat Airport got a new integrated terminal building in December 2023.  The new integrated terminal building at the Surat airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.

Also read: Lalan Singh's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'You are 'Pappu' and will continue to...'

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Latest News