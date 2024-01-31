Surat airport declared as international airport a month after PM Modi inaugurated its new terminal

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Gujarat's Surat airport was declared an international airport after the Government of India issued a notification about the elevation on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet on December 15 approved the proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport.

"This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region," an official release said.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Elevating Surat airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said.

Surat airport gets new terminal in December

Surat Airport got a new integrated terminal building in December 2023. The new integrated terminal building at the Surat airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.

