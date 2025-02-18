PM Modi hails BJP's landmark victory in local body elections, says bond with Gujarat stronger than ever BJP secures a landslide victory in Gujarat local body elections, further solidifying its dominance ahead of the 2027 polls.

In a decisive victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a commanding win in the Gujarat local body elections held on February 16, 2025, further cementing its political grip on the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat on social media platform X, stating, “Gujarat's bond with BJP is not only unbreakable but also getting stronger by the day!”

He thanked the people for their continued support, describing the victory as another testament to the party’s focus on development and service to the people.

The BJP's performance was overwhelming, clinching victory in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) and 60 out of 68 municipalities. Additionally, the party secured all three taluka panchayats—Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj, and Kathlal—solidifying its dominance.

The party wrested control of at least 15 municipalities previously held by Congress, further diminishing the opposition’s influence in the state. Congress had a dismal showing, securing only one municipality, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) managed a modest victory, winning two municipalities.

The BJP’s victory was all the more significant as it occurred in the first local elections after the introduction of a 27% quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies, a provision implemented by the Gujarat government in 2023. In the JMC, the BJP won 48 of the 60 seats, while Congress secured 11, and an independent candidate claimed one.

The BJP's victory in several key municipalities previously controlled by Congress, such as Radhanpur, Mahudha, and Rajula, highlighted the party’s growing influence. The Samajwadi Party made some inroads, winning the Kutiyana municipality and displacing the BJP. Meanwhile, five municipalities—Mangrol, Dakor, Anklav, Chhotaudepur, and Vavla—saw no clear winner, with seats divided among multiple parties and independents. With this resounding victory, the BJP has further strengthened its position in Gujarat ahead of the 2027 elections.