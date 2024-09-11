Mysterious disease outbreak claims 15 lives in Gujarat's Kutch, health department on alert

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

After heavy rains battered Gujarat, a mysterious fever has spread in Kutch district which has claimed 15 lives in the last 8 days. Reports suggest 15 people have died in Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas due to this unknown disease. This situation has alarmed the district administration and Gujarat government.

Health Minister visits Kutch

Given the rising fatalities, health officials and district health commissioners of Kutch are monitoring the cases. Meanwhile, the samples of suspected cases have also been sent to Pune for testing. Earlier today, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel visited Kutch to take stock of the situation. He held a meeting with the officials of the Health Department. Patel was accompanied by the Minister of State for Education and Kutch District In-charge Praful Panseria. Patel will visit affected Lakhpat and Abdasa tomorrow.

Preparations made

After the review meeting, Patel talked to the media and said that 48 new cases of fever have been detected in seven villages of Lakhpat and Abdasa. He also spoke about the preparations made by the administration to deal with the emergency.

100 isolation beds 30 ventilators BiPAP machines Cardiologists and two expert physicians deputed 50 medical teams led by MBBS doctors Ambulances of '108 service' deployed

What do we know about the disease?

As per Kutch Collector Amit Arora, primarily, the deaths appear to have been caused by pneumonitis. The symptoms of the disease are similar to viral fever with a cold. The health department has ruled out the possibility of an outbreak of infectious diseases like H1N1, dengue, malaria, COVID-19 and Crimean-Congo fever, as no cases of simultaneous infection have been found. Out of 27 contacts and symptomatic persons identified in the health survey, the Rapid Response Team found only two cases of falciparum malaria, two cases of swine flu and one case of dengue.

(With inputs from agencies)

