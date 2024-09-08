Couple rescued after being stranded in floodwaters in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Gujarat couple sat on car roof

In Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, leading to dangerous flooding in several regions. One such alarming incident occurred when a couple, traveling in a car, became trapped in rising floodwaters while crossing a river. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing the dramatic moments as the couple clung to the roof of their submerged car.

According to the information available, the incident took place between Vadiyavir and Bhutiya villages in Idar taluka, where the car onboarded with the couple was swept away by the river’s strong current. As the water quickly engulfed the vehicle, the couple climbed onto the roof to avoid being submerged. For several hours, they remained stranded as the fast-flowing water made any immediate rescue attempts impossible.

Local residents, who witnessed the scene, tried to offer help but were unable to reach the couple due to the intensity of the flood. They quickly alerted the authorities, prompting the Idar Fire Brigade to respond. However, the rescue operation had to be postponed until the water levels receded.

Significantly, once the water flow had receded, teams from the Idar and Himmatnagar fire brigades, along with the police, SDM, and local volunteers, managed to reach the stranded couple. With great effort and coordination, the couple were rescued and brought back to safe place.



