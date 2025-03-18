Mob attacks foreign students for wearing footwear at dargah in Gujarat's Vadodara, five arrested One of the students received serious head injuries as well as wounds in the hands and legs in the attack.

Four international students from a private university in Vadodara district of Gujarat, were allegedly attacked by a mob for entering a dargah while wearing footwear, said police. The incident reportedly occurred due to a misunderstanding, as the students did not understand Gujarati and were unaware of the local customs.

An official stated that one of the students sustained severe head injuries along with wounds on the hands and leg during the attack. So far, five individuals have been arrested and two minors have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Students were attacked after they failed to understand Gujarati

According to the FIR lodged at Waghodia police station on Sunday night, four international students from Parul University — belonging to Thailand, Sudan, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom — were chased and assaulted by a group of around 10 individuals in Limda village, close to their hostel, on the evening of March 14.

The attack reportedly occurred after the students failed to comprehend instructions in Gujarati, wherein a local man asked them not to walk with shoes near the tomb.

While three students managed to flee, one Suphach Kangvanrattana (20), a second-year BCA student from Thailand, suffered serious head injuries after being beaten with wooden sticks, cricket bats, and stones, the FIR stated. He is currently receiving treatment in the emergency ward of Parul Sevashram Hospital, an official confirmed.

Five arrested

Five persons, identified as Mukhtiyar Sheikh, Rajesh Vasava, Ravi Vasava, Swaraj Vasava and Pravin Vasava, have been arrested and two minors detained in connection with the attack, the Waghodia police station official said.

The complaint of the university official stated that four international students of Parul University were walking towards a pond at Limda village near their hostel after withdrawing money from an ATM when they were attacked by a group of around 10 villagers armed with wooden sticks, cricket bats and stones.

"While walking towards the pond, they went to a dargah where a man present there told them in Gujarati not to walk there wearing their shoes. They were unable to understand the language and, hence, they did not follow what he said. Upon this, he started shouting and pushing them. Some ten villagers also rushed there and started abusing and chasing the students as they tried to flee the scene," the FIR based on the complaint said.

The FIR stated that while the four students were running towards the university, the mob managed to catch hold of Annrattana.

He was later taken to the hospital by university security personnel, who reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

According to an official from Waghodia police station, the accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt and grievous injuries, negligent acts endangering life or personal safety, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and other relevant offences.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Gujarat: Govt collects Rs 33.98 crore in taxes in two years on liquor sales in the 'dry' state

Also Read: Gujarat: Medical students dance to loud music on hospital campus, perform stunts; probe on