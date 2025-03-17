Gujarat: Govt collects Rs 33.98 crore in taxes in two years on liquor sales in the ‘dry’ state During Question Hour in the ongoing Budget Session, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala raised the query related to the number of hotels having permits to sell liquor in these two districts and the tax collected by the government during the last two years.

Gujarat, which is widely known as the ‘dry’ state for its prohibitions and strict regulations on the consumption of alcohol, has procured Rs 33.98 crore in taxes in two years from sale of liquor through 28 hotels in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

During Question Hour in the ongoing Budget Session, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala raised the query related to the number of hotels having permits to sell liquor in these two districts and the tax collected by the government during the last two years.

In his written response, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles Prohibition and Excise department, said 22 hotels in Ahmedabad and six hotels in Gandhinagar district have been given permits to sell liquor.

The state government earned Rs 14.45 crore in 2023 and Rs 19.53 crore in 2024 as tax on the sale of liquor at these hotels, Patel said. Patel added that no permit has been cancelled during the last two years.

Regulated liquor consumption in GIFT City

Notably, Gujarat has been a 'dry' state since its inception and sale of liquor is regulated by the government. However, in December 2023, Gujarat allowed regulated liquor consumption within the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), limited to its permanent employees and authorized visitors.

Five petitions, including a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), have been submitted to the Gujarat High Court challenging the state's prohibition law. The petitioners primarily argue that the law infringes on the Right to Privacy and are requesting relaxation for consumption in private settings.