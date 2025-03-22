Gujarat: Three boys drown in Aravalli’s Vatrak river while taking a bath Two teenagers, including 14-year-olds Sultan Imtiaz Diwan and Sahbaz Siraj Pathan and 12-year-old Ronak Samjubhai Fakir went to take a dip in the Vatrak river, Sabarmati River’s tributary when they drowned.

In a tragic incident of drowning, three boys drowned while bathing in the Vatrak river in Gujarat’s Aravalli district on Saturday, the police said. An official said that the drowning incident occurred near Malpur town. The incident took place when the children went to take a bath in the river.

Two teenagers, including 14-year-olds Sultan Imtiaz Diwan and Sahbaz Siraj Pathan and 12-year-old Ronak Samjubhai Fakir went to take a dip in the Vatrak river, Sabarmati River’s tributary, however, could not emerge safely from the waterbody as they drowned, an official from the Aravalli police station said.

Local swimmers rushed to help the boys as they started sinking while people alerted the police, he said. However, the boys could not be saved from the river’s wrath.

The bodies of the kids were subsequently retrieved and sent to the Malpur Community Health Centre for post-mortem, the official said.