Gujarat shocker: First-year MBBS student dies after being made to stand for 3 hours during ragging, FIR lodged

An FIR was registered against 15 students in Gujarat's Patan district following the death of an 18-year-old student. According to the police complaint, these 15 students of a medical college were allegedly involved in a raging incident which reportedly led to the death of the victim.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused, all second-year MBBS students, allegedly made some juniors, including the victim, stand in a hostel room for more than three hours on Saturday night. They subjected the victims to "mental and physical torture".

The police said, they have booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

The accused students have been suspended from their hostel and academic activities until further orders, said officials from the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan.

First-year MBBS student collapses during ragging

Anil Methaniya, a first-year MBBS student, fell unconscious and died allegedly during ragging at the college. He collapsed after being made to stand for three hours by his seniors at a hostel of the college on Saturday night.

Dr Hardik Shah, the college dean and the college's anti-ragging committee chairperson, said he took the statements of 26 students -- 11 of the first-year and 15 second-year students.

The committee found that 11 first-year students were subjected to ragging by a group of 15 second-year students, a college official said on Monday.

As per the FIR lodged at Balisana police station shortly after midnight on Monday, the 15 accused called 11 first-year students, including Methaniya and his classmates, to a hostel room on Saturday night for "introduction".

They made the juniors stand for nearly three-and-a-half hours while forcing them to sing and dance, utter abusive words and not leave the room.

Methaniya's health deteriorated as the students were subjected to mental and physical torture. Based on a complaint by the college's additional dean Dr Anil Bhathija, the FIR was lodged against 15 students under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, and using obscene words.

