Bengal Assembly polls: BJP names Rakesh Singh for Kolkata Port seat, finalises candidates list

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday declared Rakesh Singh as its candidate for the Kolkata Port constituency in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. With this announcement, the party has finalised its list, naming candidates for 293 out of the total 294 seats in the state.

Notably, the saffron party has decided to support Independent candidate Biswajit Mahato in the Joypur Assembly constituency instead of fielding its own nominee. This decision reflects a strategic adjustment by the party in certain constituencies.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases. Voting is scheduled to take place on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, when the results will be declared.

Nearly 91 lakh names deleted from Bengal electoral rolls

The revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal has led to the removal of nearly 91 lakh voters, according to figures from the Election Commission (EC). The exercise, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has now become a major political issue just weeks before the first phase of Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

The updated data indicates that more than 90.83 lakh names have been struck off from the voter list, which earlier stood at 7.66 crore in October 2025. This translates to a deletion rate of over 11.85 per cent. The EC, however, has not yet released the final official voter list after the completion of the revision process.

The development has intensified the political confrontation in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the deletions were targeted, claiming that members of Matua, Rajbanshi, and minority communities were disproportionately affected. On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defended the process, stating that individuals identified as Bangladeshi Muslims should not be included in the state’s electoral rolls.