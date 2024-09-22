Gujarat school principal arrested for murder of six-year-old girl after failed sexual assault

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

The Gujarat Police have arrested the principal of a government-run primary school in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl whose body was found behind the school compound near Singvad taluka, Dahod district, on Thursday. The shocking details emerged after the principal, Govind Nat, confessed during interrogation to killing the child following a failed sexual assault attempt.

About the incident

Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala revealed that on September 19, the victim was supposed to travel to school with Nat, who had offered to escort her at her mother’s request. When the child failed to reach the school, her family immediately launched a search. Her unconscious body was discovered later that day behind the school building. After being rushed to Limkheda Civil Hospital, the child was declared dead on arrival.

Investigation reveals chilling details

Zala informed that initially, the accused stuck to the claim that he had dropped the victim at the school but later confessed before the police of killing her.

"On the way to their school, the principal tried to sexually molest the girl. When she resisted, he covered her mouth and nose to stop her from screaming, thereby making her unconscious," Zala said.

“The principal reached the school and parked his car with the girl’s body inside. At 5 pm, he took out the body and dumped it behind the school building. He then planted her school bag and slippers in her classroom,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police informed that technical analysis and the time when the accused left the school in the evening made him the prime suspect. He had confessed to the crime after interrogation, they added.



