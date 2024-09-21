Train accident averted: Fish plates on tracks removed in Gujarat's Surat, detected in inspection | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

In another alleged attempt to derail train in the country, a major incident has come to light in which fish plates and keys on the railway tracks were removed near Gujarat’s Surat, which could lead to another rail derailment, officials said on Saturday (September 21). The incident took place early morning near Kosamba Junction railway station in Surat when a trackman went to inspect the track around 5 am.

“On September 21, when a trackman went to inspect the track around 5:00 AM, he saw that the fish plates on the track had been removed, and the keys were kept on the railway track,” officials said.

The incident was reported to the station master and RPF (Railway Protection Force), and the track was quickly repaired to ensure that train operations were not disrupted, they informed.

According to the railways, the timely information prevented train movement on the track, averting a major accident.

"Some unknown person opened the fish plate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near Kim railway station after which the train movement was stopped. Soon the train service started on the line," Western Railway, Vadodara Division said.

More to follow…