4 dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

In a tragic incident, four people died while 25 others sustained injuries after the bus they were traveling in overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha. According to released information, the accident occurred near Trishulia ghat, close to Danta, when the bus carrying pilgrims overturned, leading to the fatalities.

About the incident

Authorities informed that the bus was on its way to Danta after the passengers visited the Ambaji Temple for darshan. However, tragedy struck en route.

The officials stated, police and district administration authorities are present on the accident site, and leading rescue efforts. They stated that critically injured patients are being shifted from Danta to Palanpur Civil Hospital.

“The bus was saved from falling into a deep ditch, or it could have been an even more severe accident,” they added.



