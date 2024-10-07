Monday, October 07, 2024
     
4 dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

A bus carrying pilgrims overturned near Trishulia ghat in Gujarat's Banaskantha, resulting in the tragic deaths of four people and injuries to 25 others.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Banaskantha (Gujarat)
Updated on: October 07, 2024 11:42 IST
Gujarat News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, four people died while 25 others sustained injuries after the bus they were traveling in overturned in Gujarat's Banaskantha. According to released information, the accident occurred near Trishulia ghat, close to Danta, when the bus carrying pilgrims overturned, leading to the fatalities.

About the incident

Authorities informed that the bus was on its way to Danta after the passengers visited the Ambaji Temple for darshan. However, tragedy struck en route.

The officials stated, police and district administration authorities are present on the accident site, and leading rescue efforts. They stated that critically injured patients are being shifted from Danta to Palanpur Civil Hospital.

“The bus was saved from falling into a deep ditch, or it could have been an even more severe accident,” they added.


(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

