Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at under-construction solar plant in Dahod, damages worth Rs 400 crore

A massive fire broke out at an under-construction 70 MW solar power plant in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday late night. As per the information, the blaze led to severe damage, reducing equipment worth over Rs 400 crore to ashes. Notably, the ambitious green energy project is a flagship initiative backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fire reportedly began around 9 pm at Bhathiwada village, and strong winds quickly fanned the flames across the site. Equipment, including solar panels, transformers, and cables, was completely gutted. According to officials, 95 per cent of the plant’s materials have been destroyed.

NTPC personnel rushed to the spot as soon as the fire was reported, but the inferno had already intensified beyond immediate control. Firefighters from Dahod and nearby districts have been battling to douse the flames through the night. While some progress has been made, the highly flammable materials on-site have reignited the fire multiple times, which has complicated the containment efforts.

Sabotage suspected: Locals had opposed the plant

Meanwhile, authorities now suspect foul play, pointing to tensions between locals and the project’s development. According to sources, stone-pelting occurred at the plant during the day which injured several workers who had to be hospitalised. CCTV footage captured the culprits, and police have launched an investigation into possible sabotage.

Just two days earlier, villagers had protested the plant's construction, temporarily halting fencing work that had resumed only on Monday under police protection. Eyewitnesses said that a local man arrived on a motorcycle during the resumed work and threatened staff and returned shortly with a group that began hurling stones.

Senior police officials, including DSP Dr Rajdeep Singh Zala, are now on-site overseeing the investigation. NTPC confirmed that the site had been facing frequent disruptions and had even requested police deployment between April 4 and April 18 for fencing work. Notably, authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.

