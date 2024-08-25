Gujarat: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation in Valsad, nearly hundred families shifted | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDRF, district administration shift families to safer places

The heavy rains lashed Gujarat's Valsad since last night leading to severe waterlogging in the district on Sunday. The rains disrupted normal life as connectivity was lost after the nearby roads were inundated. In Kashmir Nagar, a team of NDRF and Valsad administration shifted nearly a hundred families to safer places. Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Auranga River has crossed the danger mark, causing alarm in the district.

Meanwhile, the Chhipwad area and the Mograwadi area underpass were inundated due to which closures were imposed. Moreover, Bhangrakhurd village and Bandar Road area of Valsad lost their connectivity due to waterlogging.

What did SDM say?

Speaking about the conditions of Valsad, Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Astha Solanki said that Valsad witnessed around 12 cm of rainfall since last night. She said, "There has been around 120 mm of rainfall in the city of Valsad since last night...Keeping this in mind, the water level in Kashmir Nagar of Valsad has started rising. So people are being shifted from here. So far, about a hundred families have been shifted."

According to weather department data, Valsad received heavy to very heavy rainfall between 8 am on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday. While Valsad City received 253 mm of rainfall, Pardi, Karpada and Vapi cities of Valsad district received 349 mm, 343 mm, and 351 mm of rainfall respectively.

Red alert for 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, predicting extremely heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. Notably, Valsad has witnessed massive rains this monsoon season. A couple of weeks earlier, the district was lashed by another wave of rainfalls causing waterlogging in the district. Seven people were stranded in the Hinglaj village of Valsad due to heavy rains and high tides in the Auranga River. The NDRF on August 5 rescued by carrying out an early-hour operation. The people who were stranded were fishermen, officials said. Inspector NDRF, Ramesh Kumar said, "We got information from the district administration that seven persons are stranded in Hinglaj village because of continuous rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River. The water from the river came to the nearest low-line areas.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Weather update today: IMD issues rain alert for THESE states | Check details