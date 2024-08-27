Heavy rains lash Gujarat: Three dead, hundreds evacuated from flooded low-lying areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chairs a high-level meeting at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center to review the rain situation and relief & rescue operations through video conference.

Incessant heavy rains in Gujarat have resulted in severe flooding, leading to three deaths, seven missing persons, and the relocation of hundreds to safer areas. The state government is on high alert, with more heavy rains expected in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials are actively managing the situation, with rescue operations ongoing.

Widespread flooding and casualties

Gujarat has been hit by heavy rains, inundating low-lying areas and causing significant damage. Three people have died, and seven others are missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Morbi district. Despite rescue efforts, they remain untraceable.

Government response and precautionary measures

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held virtual meetings with district officials to review the situation, and a holiday has been declared for primary schools statewide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the state's needs will be met, including additional support from central forces if required.

"Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah had a telephone conversation with me today to get the details of the situation caused by heavy rains in Gujarat. He has assured the necessary assistance, including sending more help from central forces for rescue relief and disaster management in the state if required," Patel tweeted.

Impact on infrastructure and relocation efforts

Heavy rains damaged a bridge on National Highway 56 in Chhota Udepur, affecting vehicle movement. Over 17,000 people have been relocated from flood-prone areas, with 1,653 rescued by National and State Disaster Response Forces. The IMD has predicted continued heavy rainfall, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid water bodies.

Also read | Are schools closed in Gujarat today? Details